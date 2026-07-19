/Andrew Tate, Tristan Tate arrested in Miami after UK files new rape and trafficking charges

Andrew Tate and his brother Tristan Tate have been taken into custody by the US Marshals Service in Miami following British authorities' request for their extradition regarding new criminal charges filed against them in the United Kingdom.

The update comes reportedly after the UK's Crown Prosecution Service (CPS) stated that it had authorised a new round of charges following the receipt of additional evidence from Bedfordshire Police.

Cases against the Tate brothers

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As per reports, the allegations involve four more alleged victims, making the total number of complainants in the case reach seven.

According to the CPS, Andrew Tate now faces seven additional counts of rape, three counts of arranging or facilitating trafficking for sexual exploitation, three counts of assault occasioning actual bodily harm, and 19 further charges linked to alleged indecent images of a child and extreme pornography.

His brother, meanwhile, has been reportedly charged with one count of sexual assault, two counts of rape, and three counts of arranging or facilitating trafficking for sexual exploitation.

According to reports, the alleged offences took place between July 2010 and August 2017.

Announcing the decision, Malcolm McHaffie, Head of the Special Crime Division at the Crown Prosecution Service, said, "We have decided to prosecute Andrew and Tristan Tate for further offences including rape, arranging or facilitating trafficking for sexual exploitation and offences relating to indecent images of a child," as quoted by Sky News.

He added, "These charging decisions followed receipt of a further file of evidence from Bedfordshire Police and bring the total number of alleged victims in this case to seven."

The CPS has also reportedly confirmed that it has formally requested the brothers' extradition from the United States, where they are expected to undergo legal proceedings.

As per reports, Bedfordshire Police said investigators from its Major Crime Unit have continued working with the CPS and international law enforcement agencies as part of what officials described as a complex investigation.

Tate brothers past cases