Amitabh Bachchan greets fans outside Jalsa in Project K hoodie | Watch
Project K also stars Deepika Padukone and Prabhas.
Bollywood megastar Amitabh Bachchan is busy with his next film Project K, which stars Prabhas and Deepika Padukone in lead roles. Big B, who has been greeting his fans every Sunday outside his Mumbai residence ‘Jalsa’ for the past 41 years, did something new this time around. Amitabh Bachchan shared a video on Instagram greeting a huge crowd outside, a usual sight outside Jalsa. The joy of meeting the megastar of the century is also clearly visible on the faces of his fans.
Amitabh Bachchan shares video
“Eternal love for them that come. They be the cause for my become. The hands that meet in a symbolic union. My gratitude for one, and the honour and grace of the other,” read the caption. The actor was spotted donning Project K’s hoodie in the video.
What is Project K?
Project K is directed by Mahanati director Nag Ashwin, and it has Deepika Padukone, Prabhas, and Kamal Hasan in prominent roles. Bollywood actress Disha Patani is also a part of Project K.
Project K is one of the biggest Pan-India films of 2023, and the fans can't wait to watch their favourite stars on the big screen. The big-budget sci-fi film has also become the first-ever Indian film to make its way to Comic-Con. The trailer of Project K will be unveiled exclusively at the San Diego Comic-Con in the presence of the entire star cast and director.
Produced by C. Aswani Dutt’s Vyjayanthi Movies, Project K is based on India’s Mytho-Sci-fi Epic. Director Nag Ashwin has said that the entire team of Project K is thrilled to present Project K’s debut at Comic-Con. “India’s storytelling tradition has ancient roots, with its epics serving as the origins for many civilizations worldwide. A world as big as this needs a platform as big to introduce it to the people. Comic-Con felt like the perfect place, where the honesty and enthusiasm needed for Project K will be found,” added Ashwin.