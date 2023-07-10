Amitabh Bachchan greets fans outside Jalsa in Project K hoodie | Watch

Bollywood megastar Amitabh Bachchan is busy with his next film Project K, which stars Prabhas and Deepika Padukone in lead roles. Big B, who has been greeting his fans every Sunday outside his Mumbai residence ‘Jalsa’ for the past 41 years, did something new this time around. Amitabh Bachchan shared a video on Instagram greeting a huge crowd outside, a usual sight outside Jalsa. The joy of meeting the megastar of the century is also clearly visible on the faces of his fans.

Amitabh Bachchan shares video

“Eternal love for them that come. They be the cause for my become. The hands that meet in a symbolic union. My gratitude for one, and the honour and grace of the other,” read the caption. The actor was spotted donning Project K’s hoodie in the video.

Also read: Karan Johar announces his next with Vicky Kaushal and Tripti Dimri; deets inside

What is Project K?

Project K is directed by Mahanati director Nag Ashwin, and it has Deepika Padukone, Prabhas, and Kamal Hasan in prominent roles. Bollywood actress Disha Patani is also a part of Project K.