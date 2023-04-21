Amitabh Bachchan asks Twitter to restore his blue tick: I have even paid

Today, many woke up in shock as they saw their blue tick gone. After a lot of delays, the new Twitter policy came into effect today, and the verified blue tick from the accounts of legacy users like celebrities, media personalities, and others vanished.



To make people sign up for the Twitter Blue Tick badge, Elon Musk, the Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of the micro-blogging site, announced last month that the blue tick will be removed on April 1.



The statement from Twitter read: "On April 1st, we will begin winding down our legacy verified program and removing legacy verified checkmarks."



Ever since the new policy came into action, many notable personalities of different genres have lost their batch. Talking about the showbiz world, actors like Salman Khan, Ajay Devgn, and Shah Rukh Khan, who have a following above 20 million, have lost the Twitter blue tick.

The new update has not only sent the netizens into frenzy mode but the celebrities too. On Friday, Bollywood veteran actor Amitabh Bachchan, who is an ardent social media user and tweets on a daily basis, also lost his blue badge.

Bachchan, who has more than 45 million followers on the micro-blogging site, took to Twitter and shared a hilarious tweet as he urged the site to restore his verification mark as he has already paid for the subscription.

Sharing a tweet in the Awadhi language, Bachchan asked Twitter to put the blue tick back for the people's sake.

"T 4623 - Hey Twitter! Are you listening? I have paid for the subscription money... so please put back the blue lotus, so that people know that I am Amitabh Bachchan.''

T 4623 - ए twitter भइया ! सुन रहे हैं ? अब तो पैसा भी भर दिये हैं हम ... तो उ जो नील कमल ✔️ होत है ना, हमार नाम के आगे, उ तो वापस लगाय दें भैया , ताकि लोग जान जायें की हम ही हैं - Amitabh Bachchan .. हाथ तो जोड़ लिये रहे हम । अब का, गोड़वा 👣जोड़े पड़ी का ?? — Amitabh Bachchan (@SrBachchan) April 21, 2023 ×

Not only Bachchan, but many A-listers have reacted to the new updation. Stars like Vir Das, Prakash Raj and Ravi Kishan have also tweeted after they lost the blue badge.



''Bye bye #BlueTick …. It was nice having you….my journey ..my conversations..my sharing…will continue with my people … you take care #justasking.'' Prakash Raj tweeted.