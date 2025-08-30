/American show Motorheads season 2 cancelled by Amazon Prime Video, Here's why

American coming-of-age drama Motorheads, which premiered on Amazon Prime Video on May 2, has reportedly been cancelled for a second season. The series created by John A. Norris won't be seeing the light of day for the second part. But why did the streaming giant decide to cancel the series? Let's delve into knowing more details.

Why did Amazon Prime Video pull the plug on Motorheads?

As per several reports, the car shop drama, which had to be cancelled, is in search of a new home. Executive producer Seagraves reportedly said in a statement, "We set out to make a show with no agenda and a lot of heart, to give families something they can watch together. While series creator John A. Norris and I couldn't be more proud of what the team created."

"Despite going into release with impossibly low audience awareness, our passionate and vocal fan base led the charge and made the series impossible to ignore. Their enthusiasm has energized us, and we're optimistic we'll find a home that believes in and supports the show", said the executive producer. Although Amazon Prime Video was cancelled by the series after one season, it is being shopped to other networks, reportedly.

Fans' reaction to Motorheads cancellation

Several fans were upset with the cancellation of the show and flooded the social media platforms to showcase their disappointment. One user wrote, “Waking up to Motorheads cancellation? No!. Hope it manages to find a new home.”

Another user wrote, “Motorheads is cancelled and again another show that had so much potential is gone at this point what IS the point”.

“I spent weeks with an emotional void after motorheads’ finale, that car crash, Caitlyn’s call… and then they cancel it? How do you move on from a show that never let you heal?”, wrote the third user.

All about Motorheads

The show is all about the host, who talks to various experts to learn about the technical aspects and other details of some of the newly launched automobiles. The show stars Ryan Phillippe, Nathalia Kelley, Michael Cimino, Melissa Collazo, and Uriah Shelton, among others.

The show had ten episodes, with Jason Seagraves as executive producer. It is produced by Jax Media and Amazon MGM Studios. Waz and Jamie Jackson are composers of the series' score.