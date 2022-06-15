Amber Heard quashes rumours of being replaced in 'Aquaman 2'

Actor Amber Heard, one of the most talked-about actresses at present, grabbed headlines for almost six weeks in connection with her highly publicised defamation case against ex-husband actor Johnny Depp. Rumours were circulating that Amber had been cut from the next Warner Bros. film, 'Aquaman 2' just days after jury gave its verdict in favour of Depp on most accounts,

Amber, on the other hand, has refuted the rumour, calling it "insane". According to a report by TMZ, the actress' team dismissed the claims and said, "false rumour was born out of post-trial vitriol for Amber."

There were numerous rumours on social media claiming that the actress had been cut from the sequel. Not only that but it was also reported that Heard's role would be recast with an unknown actress and that fresh shoots would begin soon.

TMZ also reached out to Warner Bros. for a comment on this report, but they have not yet given any response.

'Aquaman 2', also known as 'Aquaman and The Lost Kingdom,' is scheduled for release on March 17, 2023. The film is directed by James Wan and stars Jason Mamoa, Nicole Kidman, William Defoe, and Amber Heard.

Amber, after losing the defamation case to Depp, is keeping a low profile in public. However, she was recently interviewed by Variety in which she was heard saying, "You cannot tell me that this has been fair."

The trial that was held in Virginia, USA, lasted for six weeks and remained trending on the internet. Depp, who won the case, was granted USD 10 million in compensatory damages and USD 5 million in punitive damages, while on the other hand, Amber Heard was awarded $2 million in compensatory damages.

The couple called it an end in 2016, and were involved in a legal dispute over an opinion article Amber Heard wrote in the year 2018 about dealing with domestic abuse without mentioning Johnny's name.

Depp sued Heard for USD 50 million in damages when the article was published. The trial began in April, and the judgement was announced on June 1, in which Depp emerged as the winner. The jury determined that Amber Heard lacked substantial evidence to back up her allegations against Depp, and consequently concluded that her claims of abuse were false when she published the piece. The jury did, however, find that Depp had defamed Heard on one occasion, awarding her USD 2 million in compensatory damages.

