Allu Arjun launches the book of his grandfather on his 100th anniversary!

Indian actor Allu Arjun is very popular amongst his fans for sharing a very tight-knitted bond with his family. Time and again, the actor has proved himself to be a dedicated member of his house by making sure all the special days of his close ones are celebrated well.



Yesterday, October 1, was the 100th anniversary of Allu Arjun’s grandfather Ramalingaiah and to commemorate that, he and his Chiranjeevi inaugurated Allu Studio. Later in the evening, they launched a book of Shri Allu Ramalingaiah guru on his centenary birthday.

Taking to social media, Allu Arjun shared a picture of himself along with his close relatives.

In the caption, he wrote “Book Launch of my Grand Father Shri Allu Ramalingaiah garu on his centenary birthday . I would like to thank shri venkaiah naidu garu for gracing the occasion. #AlluARG100”



Allu Arjun has always made sure that he gives his hundred per cent regarding family time. Recently, the pan-India star visited Amritsar with his family to celebrate his wife Sneha Reddy’s birthday. The actor visited the Golden Temple and the Attari border and spent time with the BSF Jawans.



On the work front, While Allu Arjun fans are eagerly waiting for his next, the makers of Pushpa recently shared the progress on the second part of Pushpa as they had started working on the film with a Pooja ceremony that they organized in the presence of the team members.