/Alliance Season 1 finale: Mini Mathur beats Aly Goni, wins trophy and Rs 50 lakh cash prize

TV host Mini Mathur has been declared the winner of the first season of Alliance. The reality show, which streamed on Prime Video, had Kunal Kemmu as its host. On Thursday, the OTT platform dropped the grand finale episode. After surviving relentless twists, impossible choices and constantly shifting loyalties, Mini Mathur emerged as the winner in the final showdown and took home the Alliance trophy and a grand cash prize of Rs 50 lakh, while Aly Goni finished as the first runner-up and Ruhee Dosani secured the second runner-up position.

Throughout its run, Alliance kept audiences hooked with its immersive social strategy format, where trust was tested at every turn, every relationship came with consequences, and no Ally was ever truly safe.

Mini Mathur wins Alliance

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The grand finale brought the entire Alliance journey full circle as former Allies returned to the headquarters one last time, setting the stage for an evening filled with emotional reunions, familiar rivalries and unforgettable moments. The season reached its final showdown with Mini Mathur, Aly Goni and Ruhee Dosani emerging as the top 3 finalists, before Mini Mathur was crowned the ultimate winner of Alliance.

Speaking on her victory, Mini Mathur said, "Winning Alliance feels absolutely surreal. This journey challenged me in every possible way, emotionally, mentally and strategically and every single day inside the headquarters pushed me to become stronger. There were moments of doubt, moments of joy, friendships I'll always cherish and lessons I'll carry with me for life. Every Ally I shared this experience with played a role in shaping my journey, whether we stood together or found ourselves on opposite sides of the game. Lifting this trophy is an incredible feeling, but what I'll treasure most are the memories, relationships and everything this experience has taught me. I'm deeply grateful to everyone who believed in me and supported me throughout this unforgettable journey."

Also read: How Alliance and Lock Upp 2 offer two very different reality show experiences

About Alliance

Alliance began with sixteen Allies entering the headquarters as duos, embarking on a high-stakes journey defined by physical and knowledge-based challenges, strategic gameplay and constantly shifting power dynamics. As the competition unfolded, shocking betrayals, emotional confrontations, unexpected entries, surprise exits and ever-changing alliances transformed the game at every turn, proving that inside the headquarters, loyalty was fleeting, trust was earned and every move had the power to change the course of the competition.

Over the course of the season, the headquarters became the stage for unforgettable rivalries, game-changing twists and powerful moments that kept audiences hooked as every decision brought the allies one step closer to the ultimate showdown.

The season united an eclectic mix of personalities from the worlds of entertainment, television and digital media, including Ravi Kishan, Vanshaj Singh, Payal Gaming, Armaan Khera, Dolly Javed, Delbar Arya, Sabby Suri, Rivva Kishan, Kushal Tandon, Daisy Shah, Ruhee Dosani, Nikhil Chinapa, Niti Taylor, Mini Mathur, Arslan Goni and Zaid Darbar. As the competition intensified, the headquarters welcomed a fresh wave of allies every week, from Sohail Khan, Agu Stanley Chiedozie, Vriddhi Patwa and Seema Sajdeh to Aly Goni, Kashish Kapoor and Bali, with each bringing new perspectives, bold strategies, and unexpected alliances, making every episode more unpredictable than the last.