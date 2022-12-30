Alia Bhatt-Ranbir Kapoor step out for Mukesh Ambani's party

Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor stepped out together in the city of Mumbai, for the first time since they became parents, for a party. The two attended the lavish bash of Mukesh Ambani’s son’s engagement. Mukesh Ambani’s son Anant got engaged to Radhika Merchant.

Ranbir Kapoor and Alia walked hand in hand as they arrived at Antilia for the star-studded bash. While Ranbir was in a black kurta pyjama paired with a check jacket, Alia was in a sky blue kurta and sharara. Keeping it minimal for the occasion, Alia was seen in very less makeup and open hair.

The couple was joined by their director friend Ayan Mukerji.