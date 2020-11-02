Ali Fazal and Richa Chadha grace El Gouna Film Festival red carpet

Bollywood's star couple Ali Fazal and Richa Chadha are enjoying their days in Egypt. The couple recently attended the El Gouna Film Festival and graced the glitzy red carpet together. The two of them were looking stunning in their shiny outfits.



Ali donned an all-black ethnic sherwani, while Richa wore a shiny golden and grey gown by Shantanu and Nikhil.

Sharing the stunning images from the closing ceremony of the film festival, Ali wrote on social media, ''Wearing one of my favourites @shantanunikhil at the closing ceremony of the @ElGounaFilm! What a night!!! Also a windy red carpet walk. Masks off for the paps. #jury #duty #fashion #films #elgouna #egypt @RichaChadha.''

Richa too shared the picture from the event on her Instagram account.



Check out the pictures below:

The Bollywood couple will be tying the knot next year instead of this year. Ali had proposed Richa when they were on a vacation in the Maldives at the beginning of 20202 and were supposed to tie the knot in April. However, it all got postponed as coronavirus peaked all around the world.