Ali Fazal and Richa Chadha grace El Gouna Film Festival red carpet

For the event, Ali donned an all-black ethnic sherwani, while his fiance Richa wore a shiny golden and grey gown by Shantanu and Nikhil.
Bollywood's star couple Ali Fazal and Richa Chadha are enjoying their days in Egypt. The couple recently attended the El Gouna Film Festival and graced the glitzy red carpet together. The two of them were looking stunning in their shiny outfits.
Sharing the stunning images from the closing ceremony of the film festival, Ali wrote on social media, ''Wearing one of my favourites @shantanunikhil at the closing ceremony of the @ElGounaFilm! What a night!!! Also a windy red carpet walk. Masks off for the paps. #jury #duty #fashion #films #elgouna #egypt @RichaChadha.''
Richa too shared the picture from the event on her Instagram account.
For the red carpet of the closing ceremony ... 👗 @shantanunikhil , 💄 @suzy.eltobgy , Hair @malaksamy_1 . @elgounafilmfestivalofficial . Styled by @anishagandhi3 , @rochelledsa . 💄💕❤️ To those asking, the red carpet was preceded by a Covid test for all attendees... especially in outstation ones. We are playing super safe...only with the negatives.
Gracing the red carpet for the closing ceremony at the @elgounafilmfestivalofficial - the very special jury along with richa on the red carpet. A grand closing indeed. @therichachadha @mez832002 #raja . . Wearing my favourites @shantanunikhil and @louboutinworld Styling : @anishagandhi3 @rochelledsa
La vie en rose! With work all day, this was a well deserved evening for us @therichachadha . My first time analysing and studying film the way i never did before. And yet again after so many scrutinys one only comes home to learn that much of art is mere sensations,rhythms and senses . The interpretations are human.. and so we are all linked to the same palate essentially. Anyhoo, for those in search of color- try pea soup . And butternutsquash. As luck wud have it, there was a white napkin right there between us . #Caughtinthewhirpool . . . @elgounafilmfestivalofficial
The Bollywood couple will be tying the knot next year instead of this year. Ali had proposed Richa when they were on a vacation in the Maldives at the beginning of 20202 and were supposed to tie the knot in April. However, it all got postponed as coronavirus peaked all around the world.