Akshay Kumar wishes Rana Daggubati-Miheeka Bajaj before their wedding, 'Perfect way to get permanently locked down'

The D-day has arrive! Rana Daggubati is all set to tie the knot with his lady love Miheeka Bajaj on August 8. Like many celebrities, Akshay Kumar took his twitter account to wish the couple a lifetime of happiness.



Akshay re-tweeted the picture from his Haldi ceremony and wrote, "Perfect way to get permanently locked-down :) Congratulations @RanaDaggubati, wishing you both a lifetime of happiness," he wrote.

Earlier in the day, Rana had shared a picture of himself with his father and filmmaker Suresh Babu and his uncle, where the three were seen getting ready for the wedding ceremonies.

The wedding, which will follow Telugu and Marwari traditions, will take place at Hyderabad’s Ramanaidu Studios. The wedding will be in the presence of both their families and close friends, with a guest-list restricted to 30 names and will follow the guidelines set by the government to control the spread of the virus.



Akshay and Rana have worked together in two films including 'Baby' and 'Housefull 4'. Meanwhile, Akshay flew to the UK for the shooting of his upcoming film, ‘Bell Bottom’.