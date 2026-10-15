/AI song The Adult I Dreamed Of by Meomuru rises on Korean charts, raises copyright questions

Meomuru’s AI-assisted track The Adult I Dreamed Of reached No. 3 on South Korea’s Melon Top 100, highlighting the growing visibility of AI-generated vocals. While Meomuru wrote the lyrics and directed production, Suno generated the vocals. The song’s success has renewed debate over copyright, transparency and how the music industry should recognise human contributions to AI-assisted works.

AI song ‘The Adult I Dreamed Of’ by Meomuru topping the Korean charts sparks copyright debate

An AI-assisted song titled The Adult I Dreamed Ofby Meomuru has climbed to Melon's Top 100 charts, as per The Korea Herald report. Reportedly, the song has risen to no. 3 on Melon's Top 100. The song was released on June 2, 2026, which gained traction after it was widely used as background music in short-form videos on Korean social media.

As per the album's description, the vocals were generated using a program named Suno, while Meomuru wrote the lyrics and handled the overall production direction. “To me, AI is a modern instrument and a partner that helps bring my imagination into reality,” Meomuru wrote in his YouTube channel description. “I believe that while the tools may change, the stories do not.”

Meomuru has described AI as a tool that helps translate creative ideas into music. The approach places the creator’s role in writing and directing the song alongside the technology used to produce its vocals. The song is a rock ballad about the pressures of adulthood and the weight of responsibilities that can gradually replace childhood dreams. Its relatable subject matter has helped it connect with listeners, demonstrating how AI-assisted production can be used to present familiar human experiences through a different creative process.

Why has the song raised copyright questions?

The Korea Music Copyright Association attempted to address the issue in August by proposing criteria for registering AI-assisted works. The plan called for creators to disclose which AI tools they used, how extensively they used them and what they contributed themselves.

However, the association withdrew the criteria after 22 days amid criticism that there was insufficient agreement and no established method for measuring the respective contributions of humans and AI. The setback illustrates the difficulty of developing rules that can accommodate different creative workflows.

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