Agatha: House Of Harkness: Kathryn Hahn's 'WandaVision' spinoff series is officially confirmed!

Disney has officially confirmed the highly anticipated 'Wanda Vision' spinoff series. The upcoming series is centred around Kathryn Hahn's fan-favourite character Agatha Harkness.

The spinoff series for Agatha Harkness was first teased months back by Variety following the success of the program 'WandaVision'.

During Disney+ Day, the streaming platform announced the Marvel studios spinoff series, with the title 'Agatha: House of Harkness'

' 'Marvel Studios' 'Agatha: House of Harkness', an Original Series, coming soon to #DisneyPlus,” Disney shared on Twitter.

Hahn’s Agatha Harkness, a witch from Salem, was a fan-favourite breakout character, earning the actress her second career Emmy nomination.



Released last year, MCU’s 'WandaVision' is a genre-bending series created for Disney+ by Jac Schaeffer, which picks up weeks after the events of ‘Avengers: Endgame’. It centres on Wanda (Elizabeth Olsen) and Vision (Paul Bettany), two superpowered beings living their ideal suburban lives in the town of Westview, NJ, who begin to suspect that everything is not as it seems.



The spinoff will have Jac as a writer and executive producer.