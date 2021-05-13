After Gal Gadot, Rihanna condemns Israel-Palestine violence

Clashes between Palestinians and Israel have escalated and people from around the globe are condemning the fiery situation. Some celebrities including Hollywood star and Israeli actor-producer Gal Gadot, expressed their concern over the ongoing clashes.



Now, after Gadot, Rihanna publicly weighed in about the conflict. She took to Instagram to share a statement about Israel-Palestine violence and said that she stands with humanity.

Gal Gadot called 'propaganda tool for Israel' as she tweets for unity amid ongoing conflict with Palestine



The pop star shared a lengthy post with a caption, "I stand with humanity! this ain't it y'all!"

"My heart is breaking with the violence I'm seeing displayed between Israel and Palestine! I can't bare to see it! Innocent Israeli and Palestinian children are hiding in bomb shelters, over 40 lives lost in Gaza alone, at least 13 of whom were also innocent children!" the post reads.

She added about the need for resolve the issue to save innocent lives. She wrote, "There needs to be some kind of resolve! We are sadly watching innocent people fall victim to notions perpetuated by government and extremists, and this cycle needs to be broken!"

Rihanna's post immediately sparked outrage on social media with users slamming the star over her "neutral" stance.



Apart from Rihanna and Gadot, previously actor Mark Ruffalo also took to social media to react to the situation. Models Gigi and Bella Hadid, Game of Thrones star Lena Headey, Dua Lipa and many others have also expressed their anger amid the dreadful situation.