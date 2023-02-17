After a Christian wedding, Hardik Pandya and Natasa Stankovic stun in Hindu ceremony

Happy and content is how you would describe newlyweds Hardik Pandya and Natasa Stankovic, who renewed their vows in Udaipur, Rajasthan. The couple celebrated with close friends and family as they tied the knot according to both Hindu and Christian customs. The duo celebrated the two cultures as they dropped photos from the two ceremonies.

After they released pictures from their white Christian wedding, they dropped photos from their bright red Hindu wedding ceremony. The couple captioned their photos from the Hindu ceremony: "Now and forever." In the post, both Hardik and Natasa are seen dressed in traditional outfits from designers Abu Jani and Sandeep Khosla's eponymous label.

Hardik chose an off-white coloured sherwani while the bride looked resplendent in a gold, beige and red lehenga. After a round of ceremonies, she changed into a red saree with a statement blouse for the pheras where the bride and groom garland each other.

Abu Jani Sandeep Khosla's official Instagram page revealed details about Hardik's sherwani. They wrote, “A match made in Heaven. Hardik Pandya & Natasa Stankovic Pandya are a dream in custom ensembles by #abujanisandeepkhosla. Hardik is an absolutely majestic groom in this regal, off-white jamdani sherwani, masterfully hand-embroidered with gold zardozi. Red and green bead highlights add jewelled glam to his look.”