Aditi Rao Hydari to play the leading lady in Telugu film 'Maha Samudram'

Actor Aditi Rao Hydari is new set to star in Telugu film ‘Maha Samudram’. She will be playing the leading lady in the film.

The action-drama also stars Siddharth and Sharwanand in the lead.

The announcement was made on Monday: “The very talented and beautiful Aditi Rao Hydari is finalised as the female lead in our film. After considering various names, the makers felt Aditi would be the best choice for a crucial role which will have scope for her to perform.”

Confirming the news, Aditi tweeted: “Looking forward. Thank you for the warm welcome. A new story, a new journey and brand new butterflies in my tummy! Maha Samudram (sic).”

‘Maha Samudram’ will be helmed by Ajay Bhupathi as it marks Siddharth’s return to Telugu cinema after a hiatus of seven years. He was last seen on screen in Tamil horror-thriller ‘Aruvam’.