Actor Parul Gulati will be a part of the ongoing Cannes Film Festival. Marking her first appearance at this globally celebrated cinematic event, Parul is poised to represent the dual spirit of India, its vibrant entertainment industry and its rapidly growing entrepreneurial ecosystem, on one of the world’s most iconic international platforms.

Known for her compelling screen presence and sharp business acumen, Parul Gulati has steadily carved a distinctive path for herself in both the creative and corporate spheres. She has delivered memorable performances alongside acclaimed actors like Manoj Bajpayee and has worked in Zoya Akhtar’s Made in Heaven. She will next be seen in the much-anticipated series Donali, opposite Barun Sobti and Divyendu Sharma, and is also a part of an upcoming comedy franchise.

Apart from acting, her entrepreneurial journey has been nothing short of inspirational , empowering thousands of women with confidence and style.

Parul Gulati on her Cannes debut

Speaking about her Cannes debut, an elated Parul shared, “Walking the red carpet at Cannes is not just a personal milestone, but a celebration of every dreamer who dares to defy boundaries. I’ve always believed that passion has no limits, be it in front of the camera or behind a business. I’m proud to represent India, both as an actor and as a businesswoman, on such an iconic stage.”

She added, "When I was shooting for Made In Heaven in Southern France, visiting the iconic steps of the Palais des Festivals et des Congrès in Cannes was on my wish list. After completing my schedule, I took the opportunity to go there as a tourist. Being a cinema enthusiast, it felt magical even then. To now return and walk the prestigious red carpet as an official invitee of the Cannes Film Festival feels like a full-circle moment, a dream fulfilled.”