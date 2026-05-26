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  • /Actor Ramakant Dayama, known for Shah Rukh Khan’s Chak De! India, passes away, tributes pour in

Actor Ramakant Dayama, known for Shah Rukh Khan’s Chak De! India, passes away, tributes pour in

Pragati Awasthi
Edited By Pragati Awasthi
Published: May 26, 2026, 13:44 IST | Updated: May 26, 2026, 13:44 IST
Actor Ramakant Dayama, known for Shah Rukh Khan’s Chak De! India, passes away, tributes pour in

Actor Ramakant Dayama Photograph: (X)

Story highlights

Veteran actor Ramakant Dayama, who is known for his roles in Shah Rukh Khan’s Chak De! India and several other movies and films breathed his last on May 26.

Veteran actor Ramakant Dayama, a well-known face in Indian film and television, passed away on May 26 after being unwell for several months. Dayama was a recognised actor celebrated for his versatile performances across films, TV shows, and iconic advertisements.

With a career spanning decades, he earned praise for his memorable supporting roles. News of his death has saddened fans and colleagues across the industry, with many taking to social media to pay tribute to his legacy and contribution to Indian entertainment.

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Pragati Awasthi

Pragati Awasthi

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Pragati Awasthi

Pragati Awasthi is an entertainment industry expert with over three years of experience covering celebrity profiles, conducting in-depth interviews, writing reviews, and analysing ...Read More

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