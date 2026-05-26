/Actor Ramakant Dayama, known for Shah Rukh Khan’s Chak De! India, passes away, tributes pour in

Veteran actor Ramakant Dayama, a well-known face in Indian film and television, passed away on May 26 after being unwell for several months. Dayama was a recognised actor celebrated for his versatile performances across films, TV shows, and iconic advertisements.

With a career spanning decades, he earned praise for his memorable supporting roles. News of his death has saddened fans and colleagues across the industry, with many taking to social media to pay tribute to his legacy and contribution to Indian entertainment.