Actor John Schneider reveals his wife Alicia Allain is dead: 'My beautiful smile is pain free'

'Dukes of Hazzard' actor John Schneider announced on Tuesday that his wife, producer Alicia Allain, has died. The actor shared the tragic news on his social media and wrote, "My beautiful Smile is pain free, living in her new body alongside Jesus." The actor asked for privacy in this moment of grief and said, "Please do not ask any questions. If you have any pictures of us and our obvious love and adoration for each other, please post them below. Lastly… hug those you love tight and let them know how you feel. We always did."

An obituary from the Wilbert Funeral Home in Plaquemine, Louisiana, clarified that Allain passed away surrounded by family at her home on Tuesday.



Shneider later shared an additional post detailing his pain. "This is a time of unimaginable sorrow for me. Grief is much too small a word. I’ve heard it said that ‘with great love comes great sorrow.' I had no idea what that meant until now. Alicia was the fuel that ran my biggest dreams. The inspiration behind every creative thought. The very fabric of my soul. The glue that held me together. I miss her more than any words could possibly describe."



The actor also appealed to his fans that if they happened to see him at a coffee shop or anywhere out, they should ask how he is doing. "The answer is ‘broken’ and it’s currently too difficult for me to fathom and certainly too painful to verbalize. She loved you all and spoke of how dedicated and loyal you have been all these years and I love you right along with her. Bare with me down this rutted and treacherous road I never dreamed I’d have to travel. Be patient with my unimaginable process."



Schneider asked his fans to continue to "pray for the strength of myself and my beautiful family to endure these most trying of times," and concluded his message by thanking the Lord "for sharing the gift of Alicia with me." The actor added that he will never be the same again.



Earlier in 2020, Schneider and Allain had announced on 'Fox & Friends' that Allain had been diagnosed with stage 4 HER2 negative cancer.



At the time of her diagnosis, Schneider says his wife was "three years into a five-year shelf life."



Allain said that her symptoms consisted of 'aches and pains,' which eventually "showed up on the skin." After seeking treatment from a dermatologist, Allain learned of her diagnosis.