Abhishek Bachchan tests negative for Covid-19, 'I told you guys I'd beat this'

Abhishek Bachchan tested negative for coronavirus. The actor himself shared this news on Twitter on Saturday.

“A promise is a promise! This afternoon I tested Covid-19 NEGATIVE!!! I told you guys I’d beat this. thank you all for your prayers for me and my family. My eternal gratitude to the doctors and nursing staff at Nanavati hospital for all that they have done. THANK YOU!”

This afternoon I tested Covid-19 NEGATIVE!!! I told you guys I’d beat this. 💪🏽 thank you all for your prayers for me and my family. My eternal gratitude to the doctors and nursing staff at Nanavati hospital for all that they have done. 🙏🏽 THANK YOU! — Abhishek Bachchan (@juniorbachchan) August 8, 2020 ×

Junior Bachchan also shared the picture of his care board on his Instagram and wrote, "Discharge plan: YES! This afternoon I tested Covid-19 NEGATIVE. Thank you all for your prayers and wishes. I'm so happy to be able to go home. My eternal gratitude to the doctors and nursing staff at Nanavati Hospital for taking such good care of me,".

Last week, Amitabh Bachchan was tested negative of COVID-19, and has been discharged from Nanavati hospital.



Earlier on Saturday, BigB expressed his anxiety about Abhishek’s test on his blog, ''I must admit that there is anxiety now for Abhishek .. he has his swab test this morning and by the evening we shall know if he can come home. Prayers,'' Amitabh wrote.



Bachchan family four member were tested positive for the virus, The father-son duo were admitted to hospital on 11 July. Abhishek's wife Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and daughter Aaradhya, who were also tested positive for Covid-19, were recently discharged from the hospital. Amitabh himself had shared the news of his diagnosis on Twitter.