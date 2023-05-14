A$AP Rocky and Rihanna celebrate son RZA’s 1st birthday with cute photos - see pics

Rihanna and ASAP Rocky's little munchkin has turned one! The songstress gave birth to their first child, RZA Athelstan, on May 13. Celebrating the big day of his little son, proud father ASAP shared a bunch of happy pictures.



The carousal of snaps is a collection of all the adorable moments that they have lived together and will cherish for a lifetime. The first photo shows cute RZA crawling as his mommy gave a quick kiss to his father.



The second one shows a family of three twinning in black colour outfits. While the third one is a silly mirror selfie of them. The post also included a few videos of ASAP and his son including the one in which he's carrying his son around and dancing. There is also one shot when he's doing his daddy duties and doing his shave.



The final video of his Instagram post is a video of Wu-Tang Clan founding member Ol' Dirty Bastard. In the clip, the rapper is saying, "Wu Tang Clan is for the children."



For the unversed, the couple kept the name of their little one RZA Athelston Mayers after producer and, and leader of the Wu-Tang Clan, RZA.

Sharing the videos, he wrote, ''WU TANG IZ 4 DA CHUREN 🤲 HAPPY 1st BIRTHDAY TO MY 1st BORN . RZA.'' RZA is pronounced as Rizza.

A$AP revealed the name of the boy a few days after Daily Mail obtained a copy of Rihanna's birth certificate, revealing the name of the baby. The middle name of the baby is taken from his father Rocky's middle name. For the uninitiated, the rapper's legal name is Rakim Athelston Mayers.



The certificate has also made public the birthplace of their first child, i.e. Cedars-Sinai Medical Centre in Los Angeles on May 13, 2022.



Meanwhile, Rihanna is currently expecting her second child with her boyfriend A$AP Rocky.



Earlier this year, the singer made her stage comeback after a six-year hiatus at the Super Bowl. And, making her comeback historic, the singer revealed she's expecting her second child. Rihanna became the first woman in the history of the Super Bowl to perform with a baby bump.