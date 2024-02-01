A nail-biting sequel you can't escape! SAW X to premiere on Lionsgate Play on this date

Prepare for the revenge story of a lifetime! After a triumphant run at the box-office SAW X is all set to make its digital premiere on Lionsgate Play this February 23rd.

The heart-pounding tenth chapter in the saga left audiences gripping their chairs in anticipation as Jigsaw made his glorious return to the silver screen. With a newfound purpose, deranged traps and unexpected twists SAW X left a lasting return on fans of the franchise. As Tobin Bell and Shawnee Smith personify twisted justice, prepare for the experience of a lifetime, exclusively on Lionsgate Play.

Speaking about how he views his character, John Kramer, Tobin Bell said,“However extreme John’s methods, it’s my job to flesh him out, to be on his side, and to draw audiences into his thought processes, That’s what makes him interesting to me. John is a complex guy, and he deals with a lot of evil around him in a way we haven’t seen before. My job is to also bring a sense of humanity and reality to John, and make the audiences think – while they’re having an amazing movie experience.”

Bell further adds, “John thinks very carefully about his moves. We’ve been able to add layers to the character with each film, beginning with the original one from the first film’s creators, James Wan and Leigh Whannell. And I think fans will be very impressed with this new film.”