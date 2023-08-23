A fan got Selena Gomez's AI-version to sing ex The Weeknd's song Starboy; singer reacts

Selena Gomez left the internet in a tizzy as she commented on a fan post and it had something to do with ex The Weeknd aka Abel Tesfaye. Selena Gomez commented on a fan’s post who made an AI-version of Selena’s voice and made her sing The Weeknd’s hit number, “Starboy”. Sung by The Weeknd, “Starboy” is a chartbusting number that has stayed atop Billboard rank for as long as we can remember.

Fan used Selena Gomez's AI-version to sing "Starboy"

A fan of Selena’s posted the audio of her AI-generated voice and captioned the clip, translated from Turkish, "How did you find Selena's viral cover of starboy voiced with artificial intelligence?" Selena took no time to track the video and replied to the fan, “Scary”. Her reaction came as a huge surprise to most who couldn’t believe that she actually replied. One user wrote, "no way she commented on a weeknd video."

Watch the clip here:

The clip features Selena's voice singing the pre-chorus: "House so empty, need a centerpiece / Twenty racks a table, cut from ebony / Cut that ivory into skinny pieces / Then she clean it with her face, man, I love my baby, ah / You talkin' money, need a hearin' aid / You talkin' 'bout me, I don't see the shade / Switch up my style, I take any lane / I switch up my cup, I kill any pain."

The Weeknd and Selena Gomez dated in 2016

The Weeknd aka Abel Makkonen Tesfaye dropped the track back in November 2016. This was right before they announced their romance. The couple dated for 10 months only to part ways because of several reasons including one being distance. Abel went to rekindle his romance with ex Bella Hadid. Bella and Abel are no longer together and Selena has since been single, barring a few hookups here and there.

