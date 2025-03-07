Over the years, celluloid has beautifully captured the essence of women's life journeys—whether it’s the fearless portrayal of Gangubai Kathiawadi, Mumbai’s mafia queen, or the heartwarming story of Sulu, a housewife with big dreams.

As International Women's Day approaches, it's the perfect time to celebrate the incredible women in your life by making them feel special.

To mark this occasion, we’ve curated a binge-worthy lineup of movies that showcase inspiring and trailblazing female stories.

So grab your popcorn, relax, and enjoy these empowering films over the weekend!

8 must-watch movies on Women's Day 2025

Tumhari Sulu

Where to watch: Prime video

Starring Vidya Balan, Tumhari Sulu tells the story of an ordinary middle-class housewife with extraordinary dreams of becoming an RJ. The film also features Manav Kaul as Vidya’s supportive husband and Neha Dhupia as her boss.

Thappad

Where to watch: Prime video

A powerful film emphasising the importance of self-respect, Thappad follows Amrita (played by Taapsee Pannu), whose seemingly perfect life is turned upside down when her husband slaps her at a party.

Piku

Where to watch: Sony Liv

Directed by Shoojit Sircar and starring Deepika Padukone and Amitabh Bachchan, Piku beautifully depicts the life of an independent woman juggling her career, personal life, and the responsibilities of caring for her aging father.

Raazi

Where to watch: Prime Video

Based on a true story, Raazi stars Alia Bhatt as a 20-year-old Kashmiri girl who, during the Indo-Pakistan War of 1971, is married into a Pakistani family as part of an Indian spy mission to gather crucial information.

English Vinglish

Where to watch: Zee5

Starring Sridevi, this heartwarming film follows a self-conscious housewife who enrolls in an English-speaking course while on a trip to the US after being ridiculed by her daughter and husband.



Mrs Chatterjee vs Norway

Where to watch: Netflix

Inspired by a true story, Rani Mukerji plays a mother who takes on the Norwegian government in a fierce legal battle to reclaim custody of her children.

Laapataa Ladies

Where to watch: Netflix

How an unexpected turn in life forever changes two young girls' lives is the theme of Laapataa Ladies. The movie tells the story of two brides who get exchanged and end up discovering their true selves.

Mrs

Where to watch: Zee5

Mrs is a story that every woman needs to watch. The Hindi remake of Malayalam movie The Great Indian Kitchen tells the story of how women need to keep their self-worth at the top of everything.