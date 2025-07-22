/From MS Dhoni to Shabaash Mithu: 6 biopics of Indian cricketers you cannot miss

Indian cricket is not just a sport, it's an emotion for all the cricket fans out there! And some Indian cricketers have achieved a lot in their lives that they have a movie based on their life journeys. From M.S. Dhoni: The Untold Story to Shabaash Mithu, here's a list of top six biopics which are based on star Indian cricketers' life journeys. As true cricket fans, people can't miss out these inspiring movies listed below.

M.S. Dhoni: The Untold Story (2016)



This movie tells the inspiring journey of former Indian captain MS Dhoni. From working as a railway ticket collector to becoming the captain of the Indian cricket team and then winning the 2011 World Cup, Dhoni has a long journey of struggles which are full of ups and downs. The movie starred the likes of Sushant Singh Rajput, Kiara Advani and Disha Patani. The movie was released on 30 September, 2016.

83 (2021)



This film shows how the Indian cricket team made history by winning the 1983 Cricket World Cup and what struggles team have to face while achieving this milestone. Ranveer Singh played the key role of Kapil Dev, who led the team as captain. The movie was released in 2021.

Azhar (2016)



Based on the life of former Indian cricketer Mohammad Azharuddin, this movie highlights his career highs and the controversies he faced, especially the famous match-fixing scandal of 2000. The movie starred the likes of Emraan Hashmi, Nargis Fakri and Lara Dutta. The movie was released on 13 May, 2016.

Sachin: A Billion Dreams (2017)



This documentary follows the life and achievements of cricket legend Sachin Tendulkar. Sachin appears in the film himself and shared his personal and professional experiences. The movie was released on 26 May, 2017.

Shabaash Mithu (2022)



The film is inspired by Mithali Raj, former captain of the Indian women’s cricket team. Taapsee Pannu plays the lead role, showcasing Mithali’s struggles and achievements in cricket. The biopic was released on 15 May, 2022.

Kaun Pravin Tambe (2022)