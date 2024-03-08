39th Artios Awards: Killers Of The Flower Moon, Holdovers, Past Lives and Barbie among top winners

The 39th Artios Awards, presented by the Casting Society, honoured outstanding achievements in casting across film, TV, and theatre in three ceremonies on Thursday. Killers of the Flower Moon, The Holdovers, Past Lives, and Barbie were among the top winners of the night, while Spider-Man: Across The Spider-Verse, Are You There God? It’s Me, Margaret, Memory, and Summoning Silvia also took home awards.

On the small screen, winners included the Emmy-winning Succession, The Bear, Beef, The Last of Us, RuPaul’s Drag Race, and Queer Eye. Other TV recipients were Reservations Dogs, Big Mouth, and American Born Chinese.

Check out the full list of winners below!

FEATURE – ANIMATION

Spider-Man: Across The Spider-Verse

Mary Hidalgo

FEATURE BIG BUDGET – COMEDY

Are You There God? It’s Me, Margaret

Francine Maisler, Melissa Kostenbauder, Betsy Fippinger (Location Casting), Tara Feldstein Bennett (Location Casting), Chase Paris (Location Casting), Molly Rose (Associate Casting Director)

FEATURE BIG BUDGET – DRAMA

Killers of the Flower Moon: Ellen Lewis, René Haynes, Kate Sprance (Associate Casting Director)

FEATURE STUDIO OR INDEPENDENT – COMEDY

The Holdovers

Susan Shopmaker, Lisa Lobel (Location Casting), Angela Peri (Location Casting), Melissa Morris (Associate Casting Director)

FEATURE STUDIO OR INDEPENDENT – DRAMA

Past Lives

Ellen Chenoweth, Susanne Scheel

FEATURE LOW BUDGET – COMEDY OR DRAMA

Memory

Susan Shopmaker

FEATURE MICRO BUDGET – COMEDY OR DRAMA

Summoning Sylvia

Steven Tylor O’Connor

THE ZEITGEIST AWARD

Barbie

Lucy Bevan, Olivia Grant (Associate Casting Director)

TELEVISION PILOT AND FIRST SEASON – COMEDY

The Bear

Jeanie Bacharach, Mickie Paskal (Location Casting), Jennifer Rudnicke

(Location Casting) AJ Links (Location Casting), Alison Goodman (Associate Casting Director)

TELEVISION PILOT AND FIRST SEASON – DRAMA

The Last of Us

Victoria Thomas, Corinne Clark (Location Casting), Jennifer Page (Location Casting), Megan Bayliss (Associate Casting Director)

TELEVISION SERIES – COMEDY

Reservation Dogs

Angelique Midthunder, Chris Freihofer (Location Casting), Stacey Rice (Associate Casting Director), Tara Mazzucca (Associate Casting Director)

TELEVISION SERIES – DRAMA

Succession

Avy Kaufman, Scotty Anderson (Associate Casting Director)

LIMITED SERIES

Beef

Charlene Lee, Claire Koonce, Danny Gordon (Associate Casting Director)

LIVE TELEVISION PERFORMANCE, VARIETY OR SKETCH – COMEDY, DRAMA or MUSICAL

A Black Lady Sketch Show

Erica A. Hart

REALITY SERIES – STRUCTURED AND UNSTRUCTURED

Queer Eye

Danielle Gervais, Pamela Vallarelli, Jessica Jorgensen, Quinn Fegan

REALITY SERIES – COMPETITION

RuPaul’s Drag Race

Goloka Bolte, Ethan Petersen

ANIMATED SERIES

Big Mouth

Julie Ashton

CHILDREN’S AND FAMILY PILOT AND SERIES – LIVE ACTION

American Born Chinese

Leslie Woo, Julina Baber (Associate Casting Director)

SHORT FILM

Motherland

Matthew Glasner

SHORT FORM SERIES

We’re Doing Good

Alexa Pereira

COMMERCIALS

Spark – Autism Awareness

Ken Lazer

FILM, NON-THEATRICAL RELEASE

Fire Island

Jessica Munks, Andrew Fem (Associate Casting Director)

NEW YORK BROADWAY THEATRE – COMEDY OR DRAMA

Leopoldstadt

Jim Carnahan, Maureen Kelleher

NEW YORK BROADWAY THEATRE – MUSICAL

Into the Woods

Craig Burns, Geoff Josselson, Bernard Telsey

NEW YORK THEATRE – COMEDY OR DRAMA

Downstate

Alaine Alldaffer, JC Clementz

NEW YORK THEATRE – MUSICAL

Merrily We Roll Along

Jim Carnahan, Jason Thinger

LOS ANGELES THEATRE

The Inheritance: Part 1 & Part 2

Phyllis Schuringa

SPECIAL THEATRICAL PERFORMANCE

Fiddler on the Roof

Tara Rubin, Merri Sugarman, Becca McCracken (Location Casting)

REGIONAL THEATRE

(Tie)

A Chorus Line

Stephanie Klapper

What We Talk About When We Talk About Anne Frank

David Caparelliotis

THEATRE TOURS

Six (Boleyn Tour)

Tara Rubin, Peter Van Dam, Kevin Metzger-Timson

MARION DOUGHERTY NEW YORK APPLE AWARD

The Drama Book Shop

ASSOCIATE CASTING DIRECTOR SPOTLIGHT AWARDS

Matthew Glasner and Josh Ropiequet

CAPELIER-SHAW AWARD FOR EXCELLENCE IN CASTING

Francesco Vedovati