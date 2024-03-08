39th Artios Awards: Killers Of The Flower Moon, Holdovers, Past Lives and Barbie among top winners
Story highlights
Hosted by Niecy Nash-Betts at the Beverly Hilton in Los Angeles, Alex Edelman at the Edison Ballroom in Manhattan, and Samantha Morton at the White City House in London, the 2024 Artios Awards celebrated excellence in casting across various platforms.
The 39th Artios Awards, presented by the Casting Society, honoured outstanding achievements in casting across film, TV, and theatre in three ceremonies on Thursday. Killers of the Flower Moon, The Holdovers, Past Lives, and Barbie were among the top winners of the night, while Spider-Man: Across The Spider-Verse, Are You There God? It’s Me, Margaret, Memory, and Summoning Silvia also took home awards.
On the small screen, winners included the Emmy-winning Succession, The Bear, Beef, The Last of Us, RuPaul’s Drag Race, and Queer Eye. Other TV recipients were Reservations Dogs, Big Mouth, and American Born Chinese.
Check out the full list of winners below!
FEATURE – ANIMATION
Spider-Man: Across The Spider-Verse
Mary Hidalgo
FEATURE BIG BUDGET – COMEDY
Are You There God? It’s Me, Margaret
Francine Maisler, Melissa Kostenbauder, Betsy Fippinger (Location Casting), Tara Feldstein Bennett (Location Casting), Chase Paris (Location Casting), Molly Rose (Associate Casting Director)
FEATURE BIG BUDGET – DRAMA
Killers of the Flower Moon: Ellen Lewis, René Haynes, Kate Sprance (Associate Casting Director)
FEATURE STUDIO OR INDEPENDENT – COMEDY
The Holdovers
Susan Shopmaker, Lisa Lobel (Location Casting), Angela Peri (Location Casting), Melissa Morris (Associate Casting Director)
FEATURE STUDIO OR INDEPENDENT – DRAMA
Past Lives
Ellen Chenoweth, Susanne Scheel
FEATURE LOW BUDGET – COMEDY OR DRAMA
Memory
Susan Shopmaker
FEATURE MICRO BUDGET – COMEDY OR DRAMA
Summoning Sylvia
Steven Tylor O’Connor
THE ZEITGEIST AWARD
Barbie
Lucy Bevan, Olivia Grant (Associate Casting Director)
TELEVISION PILOT AND FIRST SEASON – COMEDY
The Bear
Jeanie Bacharach, Mickie Paskal (Location Casting), Jennifer Rudnicke
(Location Casting) AJ Links (Location Casting), Alison Goodman (Associate Casting Director)
TELEVISION PILOT AND FIRST SEASON – DRAMA
The Last of Us
Victoria Thomas, Corinne Clark (Location Casting), Jennifer Page (Location Casting), Megan Bayliss (Associate Casting Director)
TELEVISION SERIES – COMEDY
Reservation Dogs
Angelique Midthunder, Chris Freihofer (Location Casting), Stacey Rice (Associate Casting Director), Tara Mazzucca (Associate Casting Director)
TELEVISION SERIES – DRAMA
Succession
Avy Kaufman, Scotty Anderson (Associate Casting Director)
LIMITED SERIES
Beef
Charlene Lee, Claire Koonce, Danny Gordon (Associate Casting Director)
LIVE TELEVISION PERFORMANCE, VARIETY OR SKETCH – COMEDY, DRAMA or MUSICAL
A Black Lady Sketch Show
Erica A. Hart
REALITY SERIES – STRUCTURED AND UNSTRUCTURED
Queer Eye
Danielle Gervais, Pamela Vallarelli, Jessica Jorgensen, Quinn Fegan
REALITY SERIES – COMPETITION
RuPaul’s Drag Race
Goloka Bolte, Ethan Petersen
ANIMATED SERIES
Big Mouth
Julie Ashton
CHILDREN’S AND FAMILY PILOT AND SERIES – LIVE ACTION
American Born Chinese
Leslie Woo, Julina Baber (Associate Casting Director)
SHORT FILM
Motherland
Matthew Glasner
SHORT FORM SERIES
We’re Doing Good
Alexa Pereira
COMMERCIALS
Spark – Autism Awareness
Ken Lazer
FILM, NON-THEATRICAL RELEASE
Fire Island
Jessica Munks, Andrew Fem (Associate Casting Director)
NEW YORK BROADWAY THEATRE – COMEDY OR DRAMA
Leopoldstadt
Jim Carnahan, Maureen Kelleher
NEW YORK BROADWAY THEATRE – MUSICAL
Into the Woods
Craig Burns, Geoff Josselson, Bernard Telsey
NEW YORK THEATRE – COMEDY OR DRAMA
Downstate
Alaine Alldaffer, JC Clementz
NEW YORK THEATRE – MUSICAL
Merrily We Roll Along
Jim Carnahan, Jason Thinger
LOS ANGELES THEATRE
The Inheritance: Part 1 & Part 2
Phyllis Schuringa
SPECIAL THEATRICAL PERFORMANCE
Fiddler on the Roof
Tara Rubin, Merri Sugarman, Becca McCracken (Location Casting)
REGIONAL THEATRE
(Tie)
A Chorus Line
Stephanie Klapper
What We Talk About When We Talk About Anne Frank
David Caparelliotis
THEATRE TOURS
Six (Boleyn Tour)
Tara Rubin, Peter Van Dam, Kevin Metzger-Timson
MARION DOUGHERTY NEW YORK APPLE AWARD
The Drama Book Shop
ASSOCIATE CASTING DIRECTOR SPOTLIGHT AWARDS
Matthew Glasner and Josh Ropiequet
CAPELIER-SHAW AWARD FOR EXCELLENCE IN CASTING
Francesco Vedovati
CREATIVE COLLABORATION AWARD
Jina Jay, Shaheen Baig and Jane Arnell