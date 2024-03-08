Grammy winning singer Tyla cancels world tour post injury

Looks like Tyla’s fans will have to wait a bit longer since the Grammy-winning singer postponed her world tour due to an injury.

Tyla, taking to Instagram to make the announcement wrote, “For the past year I’ve been silently suffering with an injury that has tragically worsened. I’ve seen doctors and specialists with high hopes but the pain has only become more agonising as has the severity of the situation.”

Tyla added that she was “absolutely heartbroken” to not be able to make it to her fans and get on with the tour. The world tour was scheduled to kickstart on march 21 and included a slot at Coachella festival too. Coachella is scheduled for April.

Heartbroken and looking forward to a better show once I am better: Tyla

On why she will have to miss such momentous music events, she said, “In consulting with medical professionals it’s become increasingly clear that continuing any festival or tour dates would jeopardise my long-term health and safety."

Meanwhile, Tyla has plans to recover and get back to the stage soon. She said that she and her team are “working diligently on a spectacular show” and is “ready to return safely onstage this summer.”

Also, those who have bought the tickets to the world tour already will get the refund, she mentioned. This is for North American tour dates. She added that for international dates of the tour, her team is working out on options.

Tyla rose to fame with her single "Water"

Tyla signed to Epic Records in 2021 and rose to fame in the US with her single “Water,” which reached No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100 chart and No. 1 on the Billboard U.S. Afrobeats Songs and Hip-Hop/R&B charts.

At the recently held Grammys, Tyla picked the inaugural best African music performance. Her debut self-titled LP will arrive on March 22.