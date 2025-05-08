The nominees for the 25th annual BET Awards have been announced! On Thursday, May 7, the list was revealed, and Kendrick Lamar leads the nominations with a total of 10 nods. Following him are Doechii, Future, and GloRilla, each with 6 nominations.

You can check the complete list of BET Awards nominees here.

Album of the Year

Drake and PartyNextDoor, $Some $Sexy $Songs 4 U

Chris Brown, 11:11 Deluxe

Doechii, Alligator Bites Never Heal

Beyoncé, Cowboy Carter

GloRilla, Glorious

Kendric Lamar, GNX

The Weeknd, Hurry Up Tomorrow

Future and Metro Boomin, We Don’t Trust You

Best Female R&B/Pop Artist

Ari Lennox

Ayra Starr

Coco Jones

Kehlani

Muni Long

Summer Walker

SZA

Victoria Monét

Best Male R&B/Pop Artist

Bruno Mars

Chris Brown

Drake

Fridayy

Leon Thomas

Teddy Swims

The Weeknd

Usher

Best Group

41

Common and Pete Rock

Drake and PartyNextDoor,

FLO

Future and Metro Boomin

Jaquees and Dej Loaf

Larry June, 2 Chainz, The Alchemist

Maverick City Music

Best Collaboration

SZA Featuring Kendrick Lamar, 30 For 30

Doechii Featuring JT, Alter Ego

Teddy swims Featuring Giveon, Are You Even Real

Dee Billz Featuring Kyle Richh, Kai Swervo, KJ Swervo, Beckham

Lil Wayne, Wheezy and Young Thug, Bless

Future, Metro Boomin and Kendrick Lamar, Like That

Kendrick Lamar and Sza, Luther

Tyler, The Creator Featuring Glorilla, Sexxy Red and Lil Wayne, Sticky

The Weeknd Featuring Playboi Carti, Timeless