The nominees for the 25th annual BET Awards have been announced! On Thursday, May 7, the list was revealed, and Kendrick Lamar leads the nominations with a total of 10 nods. Following him are Doechii, Future, and GloRilla, each with 6 nominations.
You can check the complete list of BET Awards nominees here.
Album of the Year
Drake and PartyNextDoor, $Some $Sexy $Songs 4 U
Chris Brown, 11:11 Deluxe
Doechii, Alligator Bites Never Heal
Beyoncé, Cowboy Carter
GloRilla, Glorious
Kendric Lamar, GNX
The Weeknd, Hurry Up Tomorrow
Future and Metro Boomin, We Don’t Trust You
Best Female R&B/Pop Artist
Ari Lennox
Ayra Starr
Coco Jones
Kehlani
Muni Long
Summer Walker
SZA
Victoria Monét
Best Male R&B/Pop Artist
Bruno Mars
Chris Brown
Drake
Fridayy
Leon Thomas
Teddy Swims
The Weeknd
Usher
Best Group
41
Common and Pete Rock
Drake and PartyNextDoor,
FLO
Future and Metro Boomin
Jaquees and Dej Loaf
Larry June, 2 Chainz, The Alchemist
Maverick City Music
Best Collaboration
SZA Featuring Kendrick Lamar, 30 For 30
Doechii Featuring JT, Alter Ego
Teddy swims Featuring Giveon, Are You Even Real
Dee Billz Featuring Kyle Richh, Kai Swervo, KJ Swervo, Beckham
Lil Wayne, Wheezy and Young Thug, Bless
Future, Metro Boomin and Kendrick Lamar, Like That
Kendrick Lamar and Sza, Luther
Tyler, The Creator Featuring Glorilla, Sexxy Red and Lil Wayne, Sticky
The Weeknd Featuring Playboi Carti, Timeless