11 Gen Z fashion and wardrobe essentials you must have

Fashionistas of the first digitally native generation make sure that the fashion industry keeps adapting to Gen Z's progressive and liberal views about inclusivity and equality. They have also rewritten how divas dress while prioritizing individuality over conformity.

With more influencers setting trends every second, there's a lot to learn about Gen Z fashion and style. How about you start by revamping your closet with these essential items?

Every Gen Z fashion aficionado has a few essentials in their wardrobe. Here's a list!

Wide-leg jeans

Gone are the days when girls would not wear anything except skinny denims. Today, wide-leg jeans are in trend and you must own a pair if you wish to slay your fashion game.

Colour-block sneakers

Colour-block sneakers are currently the leading choice of Gen Z consumers. Available in a wide variety of colours, the sneakers are not just popular among influencers but are also celebrities' first choice.

Graphic tees

Graphic tees remain a wardrobe staple not just for the ladies but also for the boys. A black graphic T-shirt is a must-have for every fashion-forward individual planning to flaunt their OOTDs on an everyday basis.

Jogger shorts

Full-length joggers have been swapped for jogger shorts made of cosy fabrics. They are the perfect companion to graphic tees and are super comfortable.

Pleated skirt

Pleated skirts are back in trend and they're here to stay. So, get yourself a few pleated skirts in different colors to match your crop tops.

Tiny sunglasses

Super jumbo shades are so out of fashion. Now, fashionistas par their OOTDs with transparent or small-framed sunglasses that do not cover half of your face.

Bucket hat

If you are going for a cosy look, a bucket hat can be the right choice for you. Owning a few will add versatility to your wardrobe collection.

Tie-dyes

Whether you are into tie-dye shirts, co-ord sets or sweatshirts, we all will agree to the fact that nothing beats a good dyed outfit. And, they have Gen Z's approval too. So, don't think twice before pressing the 'make payment' button.

Silicone pads

With backless dresses, deep-neck gowns and tube tops taking most of our wardrobe spaces, you must own a pair of silicone pads that can go under your OOTDs instead of your basic bras.

Bodysuits

If you are looking for a neat look with your office pants, go for bodysuits.

Corset belt