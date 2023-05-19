100 Years of Warner Bros. docuseries trailer features Martin Scorsese, George Clooney and others

As Warner Bros. celebrates 100 years in 2023, more than 50 actors, filmmakers, industry insiders, and those that matter got together to give their input for a documentary film titled 100 Years of Warner Bros. that will soon start streaming on HBO Max. The documentary will not just be a standalone piece but will be divided into four original specials.

Among those we know who have been featured in the specials are Martin Scorsese, Oprah Winfrey, Keanu Reeves, Todd Phillips, Patty Jenkins, and George Clooney. There are obviously others too. Directed by Leslie Iwerks, these docuseries feature narration from Morgan Freeman. The first two specials will debut on May 25 on Max after premiering at the Cannes Film Festival the day prior. The third and fourth specials will be available on June 1.

In the trailer for the docuseries 100 Years of Warner Bros., Martin Scorsese says, “The thing about Warner Bros., they were there at the very beginning — not only creating an art form but also an industry — and you had to be tough. We all looked to Warner Bros. for films that had a special quality to them and took chances.”

Watch the trailer here:

George Clooney, meanwhile says, “They were very brave at times that were not easy to be very brave.”

The specials will feature clips from movies and television series, and tell the story of the storied studio that was founded by four brothers in the early 1920s.

The first two specials in the series are called The Stuff That Dreams Are Made Of and Clint, Kubrick, and Kryptonite. These will stream from May 25. The next two are called, Heroes, Villains and Friends and Wizarding World and the Big Bang. These will release on June 1.

