The invisible weapon: Why communications can decide modern wars

The most powerful missile, the most sophisticated fighter or the longest-range artillery system is only as effective as the information reaching the people operating it and the fluidity with which they communicate amongst themselves. As warfare becomes increasingly networked, secure communication is emerging as one of the battlefield's most critical capabilities. Be it crews operating aircraft, armoured vehicles or artillery, they must remain connected even in extreme noise and hostile electronic environments. India is placing growing emphasis on this challenge.

The Indian Army has identified 2026 as its “Year of Networking and Data Centricity”, reflecting the growing importance of connecting sensors, decision-makers and weapons across the battlefield. The challenge, however, extends beyond encryption and secure networks. A soldier or aircrew member still needs to clearly hear and communicate while surrounded by rotor noise, wind, engines or weapons fire. Speaking on WION's Defence Pulse, Klaus Frühwirth, Chief Commercial Officer of Norwegian mission-critical communications company Axnes, said communications are becoming increasingly central to modern military operations. “In modern operations, communication is increasingly more mission-critical than ever. Good, reliable communication in loud and challenging environments is very, very important,” said Frühwirth.

Frühwirth, an aviator with more than two decades of aerospace and defence industry experience, highlighted the changing demands placed on military communications. In a helicopter, for instance, personnel may need to leave their fixed positions, move around the aircraft or even be lowered by hoist into a combat or rescue zone while remaining connected.

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“Communication on the front end has to be very simple. It has to be intuitive. The user must not think about the communication. They just want to talk and it has to work,” Frühwirth told WION. He further adds that networks are becoming far more integrated, connecting multiple radios and communication loops. The communications system is therefore evolving from an accessory into part of the “communication backbone” of helicopters, tanks, armoured vehicles and gun systems.