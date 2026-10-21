/Smart bombs won’t replace conventional firepower, says Zeus Numerix’s Abhishek Jain

Modern wars are exposing a growing challenge for militaries. Precision weapons can strike targets with remarkable accuracy, but prolonged conflicts demand ammunition in enormous quantities. The cost of defending against inexpensive drones has further complicated battlefield economics.

Speaking to WION's Defence Pulse, Abhishek Jain, Chief Business Officer at Zeus Numerix, said future warfare would require a combination of precision, affordability and mass production.

Why precision alone cannot win wars

Asked whether future wars would be decided by precision-guided weapons or the sheer quantity of ammunition available, Jain argued that militaries would need both. "I always see it as a combination. It would never be an either-or," Jain said, emphasising that the cost of ammunition would play a decisive role.

He pointed to guidance kits that can turn conventional ammunition into precision-guided weapons as a more affordable and scalable solution.

"Kits are significantly less expensive and they are also something that can scale faster," he explained. Such kits allow militaries to build on existing ammunition production facilities, supply chains and training rather than developing entirely new manufacturing systems.

Jain estimated that smart munitions would account for only around 12 to 15 percent of ammunition used, with conventional weapons continuing to dominate. He described a hybrid battlefield approach in which precision weapons are used for initial strikes against selected targets, followed by conventional ammunition in larger quantities.

The economics of shooting down drones

Recent conflicts have demonstrated how expensive interceptor missiles can be used against drones costing a fraction of their price.

Jain cautioned against assessing such engagements solely through the cost of the weapons involved.

"We have to always see the cost as part of what are we protecting," he said, citing aircraft carriers and other critical military installations.

He advocated greater investment in affordable hard-kill counter-drone technologies, including lasers and fragmentation-based weapons.

Jain also identified mathematical modelling, wargaming and cost analysis as areas requiring greater attention in India's defence planning.

India's technology challenge

Jain believes India possesses the technological capabilities to compete globally but must strengthen indigenous research.

"We'll have to do our own R&D. There are no two ways about it," he said.

He also called for greater acceptance of setbacks during weapons development.

"We'll have to fail also and fail a lot of times," Jain said.