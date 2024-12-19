New Delhi, India

Former Indian captain Kapil Dev expressed his disappointment with R Ashwin not getting a proper farewell post his decision to retire from international cricket on Wednesday (Dec 18). After the India-Australia third Test at The Gabba, Brisbane, ended in a draw, Ashwin announced his international retirement and flew back to India on Thursday (Dec 19). However, Kapil feels he should have received a proper farewell.

Advertisment

'I wish I had been there, I wouldn't have let him go like that'

"The next generation has to be better than us. If not, the world is not going ahead. We never imagined that somebody would come close to Sachin Tendulkar or Sunil Gavaskar...Ashwin has gone. I wish I had been there, I wouldn't have let him go like that. I would have sent him with a lot of respect and happiness," Kapil said, as quoted by ANI.

Also read: I have zero regrets, want to play for CSK as long as possible, says R Ashwin post his international retirement

Advertisment

Ashwin signed off from international cricket with 765 wickets, second highest overall among Indians. In Tests, he represented India in 106 games and claimed 537 scalps, second-most by an Indian and seventh-overall, whereas he accounted for 228 wickets in white-ball formats overall. The 38-year-old wily off-spinner was part of India's memorable wins in the 2011 ODI World Cup and 2013 Champions Trophy. Ashwin also played a huge role in India's unbeaten run in home Tests, spanning from 2013-2024 (which ended in October).

Ashwin played only a solitary Test in the ongoing 2024/25 Border-Gavaskar Trophy (BGT) between India and Australia Down Under. With the Rohit Sharma-led team management preferring Washington Sundar and Ravindra Jadeja over him, it reportedly prompted him to take the big call on his career.