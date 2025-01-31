Virat Kohli’s much-anticipated return to the Ranji Trophy after a gap of more than 12 years, turned into a bittersweet spectacle for cricket fans.

The Delhi crowd gathered in large numbers at the iconic venue, their excitement palpable as one of India’s greatest cricketers strode out to bat under the blazing sun.

For Himanshu Sangwan, this was a moment of immense significance, but not an unfamiliar one. Known for his knack for dismantling high-profile batting line-ups, Sangwan has built a reputation as a giant slayer in domestic cricket. The 29-year-old seamer from Delhi first announced himself in dramatic fashion back in 2019 during a Ranji Trophy match at the historic Wankhede Stadium. Also Read: Delhi vs Railways, Ranji Trophy: WATCH | Virat Kohli bowled for 6 on return



On that day, Sangwan delivered one of Railways’ most celebrated victories, taking six wickets to engineer a 10-wicket triumph over Mumbai. Among his victims were Indian stalwarts Ajinkya Rahane and Prithvi Shaw.

Himanshu was born on September 2, 1995, in Delhi’s Najafgarh area, the same locality which also was home to veteran batter Virender Sehwag.

Sangwan began his professional cricketing journey in 2019, making his List A debut during the Vijay Hazare Trophy. Shortly after, he debuted in the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy on November 8, 2019, and capped the year with his first Ranji Trophy appearance on December 9.

In first-class cricket, Sangwan has played 23 matches, picking 77 wickets at an average of 19.92 and an economy rate of 3.02. His disciplined bowling and ability to adapt to different conditions have made him a reliable asset for the Railways team. In List A cricket, Sangwan has taken 21 wickets in 17 matches at an economy rate of 5.28 and an average of 34.71.

