West Indies bowler Shamar Joseph sends back Australia opener Steve Smith on first ball in Test cricket - WATCH
West Indies debutant fast bowler Shamar Joseph etched his name in history by becoming only the second bowler from his side to take a wicket on his first ball in Test cricket. Before Joseph, Tyrell Johnson had taken a wicket on the first ball of his Test career back in 1939 at the Oval in England for West Indies. Joseph is 23rd bowler overall in the Test cricket history to achieve the feat. He sent back Australia's new opener Steve Smith on the opening day of the first Test in Adelaide.
Introduced in the ninth over, Joseph pitched the ball outside off stump at good length and Smith - opening for the first time in Test - poked at it. The ball took a thick outside edge and the catch was pouched in the third slip by Justin Greaves. Smith scored 12 runs off 26 balls in his first innings at the top. Have a look at the video below:
Earlier, Australia elected to field first after winning the coin flip. Aussie skipper Pat Cummins, who is in prime form, and Josh Hazlewood took three quick wicket to send West Indies on back foot with 64/3 at lunch on day 1. The situation didn't get any better for the visitors in the second session as they lost six more wickets.
Joseph and fellow pacer were at the crease at tea on day 1, having added 44 runs for the last wicket. Australia didn't take much time to wrap up the innings after tea as West Indies got all-out for 188. Kirk McKenzie top scored for them with 50 while Joseph played a good hand of 36. For Australia, Cummins and Hazelwood took four wickets each while Mitchell Starc and Nathan Lyon shared the rest two.
West Indies, however, managed to take two Aussie wickets as the home side finished on 59/2 to end the day with Usman Khawaja unbeaten on 30 alongside Cameron Green on six.