Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) Chairman Mohsin Naqvi has hit back at social media critics who doubted the board’s ability to complete renovations at Karachi and Lahore stadiums ahead of the upcoming ICC Champions Trophy, set to begin on February 19.

Over the past month, PCB was under lens over the timely completion of these upgrades. Concerns mounted after a bilateral Test match between Pakistan and Bangladesh was relocated from Karachi to Rawalpindi last year, and the deadline for renovations was extended.

Many questioned whether Pakistan could complete the necessary work in time. However, the PCB successfully ensured both venues were ready ahead of the tournament. Lahore’s Gaddafi Stadium hosted two tri-nation matches featuring Pakistan, New Zealand, and South Africa.

'We proved you wrong'

During the inauguration of the newly renovated Karachi National Bank Stadium on Tuesday, Naqvi took a swipe at critics who doubted the board’s efforts.

"We win, you lose. This is for those who claimed on social media that we wouldn't be able to complete the construction. Had we failed, you would have won, but by completing this project, we proved you wrong," Naqvi said, as quoted by Geo News.

He also acknowledged the hard work of labourers and officials who ensured the renovations were completed on time. "I admit that Karachi’s stadium now looks better than Lahore’s Gaddafi Stadium," he added.

The revamped Karachi National Bank Stadium features a newly constructed pavilion with upgraded dressing rooms for players and match officials, along with premium hospitality rooms. Several other enhancements have also been made to improve both the playing and spectator experience.

The stadium is set to host an ODI tri-nation series match between Pakistan and South Africa on Wednesday.

