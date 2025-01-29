England captain Jos Buttler on Tuesday (Jan 29) heaped praises on leg-spinner Adil Rashid and has described him as the team’s most important player in the T20 setup.

Rashid put up a masterclass of leg-spin to help England pull one back in the five-match series. He varied his pace beautifully and got the ball to turn a lot more than all other spinners.

Rashid finished with figures of one for 15 in four overs. He applied the choke in the middle overs alongside Jamie Overton and got rid of in-form Tilak Varma with a peach of a delivery.

Following the 26-run win, Buttler couldn't gush enough about the 36-year-old, who has been playing T20 Internationals since 2009.

"He's the most important player for us, and he always just seems to keep getting better. He's got so many different styles of bowling, he's got so much variety.



"One of his great skills is that the first couple of balls he bowls, he seems to work out exactly how he needs to bowl on that wicket, and yeah, he's an absolute trump card to have as a captain, so yeah, he's been brilliant the last couple of games,” said Buttler in his post-match press conference.

England had the Indian batters under the pump even in the previous game, but Varma’s individual brilliance got the home team over the line.

The visitors were even sharper with the ball on Tuesday and were able to defend 171 comfortably. Besides Rashid, pacer Overton also kept the batters quiet with his variations.

"Yeah, it's the beauty of being an all-rounder, isn't it? He (Overton) missed out tonight with the bat, but still impacts the game so much with the ball, so yeah, we know he'll come good, he's been playing great for a while now, and he's a really dangerous hitter with the ball.