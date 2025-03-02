West Indies cricket legend Sir Vivian Richards lauded Virat Kohli’s relentless fighting spirit, energy, and passion, placing him among the game’s 'great' and 'legendary' players.

Richards, a long-time admirer of Kohli’s competitive edge, praised the Indian batter for silencing critics with his performances on the field. "He answers all of us, really," Richards said during a virtual interaction as part of the International Master League's governing council. "Before the ODI World Cup, people questioned his form, but he came back magnificently. That’s the true testament of his character."

Emphasising what makes Kohli special, the legendary West Indian added, "Not every player can bounce back when they are down. His fighting spirit, his energy, and his passion to do well make him stand out."

When asked about modern batters he admires, Richards singled out Kohli, saying he sees shades of himself in the Indian star. "Before, you had legends like Sachin Tendulkar, who has retired. But in the present era, it’s Virat Kohli. He reminds me of myself—fearless, always believing in himself, 120% confident. Whenever aggression is needed, he steps up."

Richards also appreciated Kohli’s leadership qualities. "When you're a captain, you defend your team and represent your people. That’s what Virat does. I love that about him."

'Kohli can play till 50'

Given Kohli’s dedication to fitness and his hunger for success, Richards believes the star batter has a long road ahead. "With the way he looks after himself and the passion he has, who knows? He could still be playing at 50! He recently scored a century against Pakistan in Dubai, proving he’s still at his best."

When asked to compare Kohli with Tendulkar, Richards refused to engage in such debates. "I don’t believe in comparisons. Every great player has had their era, and fans have been fortunate to witness them. We should appreciate each player for their contribution rather than compare."

Richards also urged patience with Indian skipper Rohit Sharma, who has had inconsistent form. "You have to give him time. He’s had ups and downs, but let’s see how he performs when it matters most—the semifinals and finals. Some players leave their best for the big moments."

Despite recent struggles, Richards remains confident in Rohit’s abilities. "Players go through rough patches, but it’s about how they come out of them. If he finds his rhythm, India will be in a strong position."