In a stunning display of spin bowling, Rahul Sharma's historic hat-trick powered India Masters to a dominant eight-wicket victory over South Africa Masters in the ongoing International Masters League (IML) 2025 at the Baroda Cricket Association (BCA) Stadium in Vadodara on Saturday. This win marked India Masters’ third consecutive triumph in the tournament.

Opting to bowl first, India Masters captain Sachin Tendulkar put South Africa Masters under early pressure. Openers Hashim Amla and Henry Davids provided a steady start with a 35-run partnership, but Rahul Sharma turned the game on its head in his second over. The leg-spinner claimed a sensational hat-trick, dismissing Amla (9), Jacques Kallis (0), and Jacques Rudolph (0) in consecutive deliveries, leaving the opposition reeling.

Left-arm spinner Pawan Negi further dismantled the South African lineup, removing Farhaan Behardien and later sending back Davids, who was the top scorer with 38 off 28 balls, including four boundaries and a six.

At 63/5, South Africa Masters struggled to recover. Tendulkar’s strategic move to bring Yuvraj Singh into the attack paid off handsomely, as the left-arm spinner struck immediately. He dismissed Vernon Philander and Garnett Kruger for golden ducks in successive balls before removing Dane Vilas for 21, who perished attempting an aggressive shot.

With little resistance from the lower order, the South Africa Masters were bundled out for just 85 runs in 14 overs. Rahul Sharma (3/18) and Yuvraj Singh (3/12) led the bowling charge, securing three wickets each and ensuring India Masters’ emphatic victory.