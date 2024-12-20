New Delhi, India

Virat Kohli's childhood coach Rajkumar Sharma lauded his protégé and claimed that the star batter will not retire anytime soon and will feature in the 2027 ODI World Cup, in South Africa. Kohli is currently part of the Rohit Sharma-led India Test squad for the ongoing 2024-25 Border-Gavaskar Trophy (BGT) versus Australia, in Australia.

Kohli started the BGT with a ton in Perth but failed in the next two Tests. Rajkumar is, however, not concerned with the batter's form and predicted two more centuries from his blade in the last two Tests. Further, he made a big claim on the 36-year-old's internatonal future.

Rajkumar told Dainik Jagran, "Virat Kohli is playing the best cricket of his career. He also scored a century against Australia in the first Test. I believe two more centuries will come from his bat in the next two matches. This is a player who has always enjoyed his game. When a player enjoys his game, he gives his best. Virat's form is not a matter of concern. This player knows how to bat in difficult situations and make the team win."

'Virat will also be seen playing in the 2027 World Cup'

Sharma further added, "Virat is still very fit and not too old to retire. I believe that Virat will play cricket for five more years. Virat will also be seen playing in the 2027 World Cup. The rapport between Virat and me is very good. I have known him well since Virat was not even 10 years old. I have been with him for more than 26 years. That is why I can say that Virat still has a lot of cricket left in him."

Kohli's record in ODI World Cups is exceptional. He was the top run-getter in the 2023 edition, held in India, with 765 runs -- most by any batter in an ODI WC. Despite his glorious run, Rohit-led India failed in the final hurdle to end as runners-up. Thus, Kohli will be eager to end his career with another ODI WC trophy.