Mumbai, India

Former India batter Vinod Kambli’s health has been in the headlines for the last few days after he was admitted to a private hospital in Thane on Saturday (Dec 21). Speaking on the same, on Monday, doctors revealed the reason for the health issue as he struggles with clots in his brain. Kambli’s health has been on decline in the recent months with several incidents making headlines including a program with Sachin Tendulkar where they shared the same podium.

Doctors reveal clot in Kambli’s brain

After being admitted at Akriti Hospital in Thane, Kambli’s doctor Vivek Trivedi confirmed the brain clots despite the former batter complaining of urinary infection and cramps. However, a series of examinations from the medical team revealed the same. According to Dr Trivedi, Kambli’s health has been constantly under examination as he receives treatment.

Dr Trivedi also revealed that the 52-year-old will receive free treatment for life at the hospital as directed by in-charge S Singh.

"It is because of the doctor here that I am alive... All I would say is that I will do whatever sir (referring to the doctor) asks me to. People will see the inspiration that I'll give them," Kambli told PTI earlier. "We always had a cricketing image of sir (Vinod Kambli) in our mind. So, it inspired us that sir needs us and so, the entire team decided to do something for sir. He keeps telling us about his good memories," the doctor treating the former Indian cricketer said.

Kambli’s post-playing career has been in the spotlight for all wrong reasons having struggled with financial and health issues. He was India’s rising star along with Sachin Tendulkar in the 1990s, representing India in 104 ODIs where he scored 2477 runs at an average of 32.59 with a best of 106. In Tests, he represented India in 17 matches having scored 1084 runs with a best of 227 and an average of 54.20.

(With inputs from agencies)