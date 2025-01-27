Sydney Thunder opening batters David Warner and Jason Sangha created history during the BBL Final against Hobart Hurricanes on Monday (Jan 27). The pair added 97 runs for the opening wicket - highest in BBL Final history, surpassing previous best of 41 between Alex Carey and Jake Weatherald for Adelaide Strikers in BBL Final 2018.

Warner, Sangha create history for Thunder

After Thunder lost the toss and were asked to bat first, Warner and Sangha took charge of the innings quickly, scoring 58 runs in the powerplay - the first 50+ partnership for first wicket by any team in the BBL Final. The 97-run opening stand is also the best for Thunder this season.

As Thunder were getting away in the final, Hurricanes skipper Nathan Ellis came back and halted the proceedings. Ellis had given away eight runs in his first over before he came back to bowl the 11th over of the innings. He found his counterpart Warner's (48 runs off 32 balls) edge which the wicketkeeper Matthew Wade caught easily. On the next ball, Ellis found inside edge of Matthew Gilkes' bat as the ball rattled the stumps.

Ellis' twin blows changed the momentum, and Thunder found it hard to score freely.

Thunder entered the last five overs at 139/4 and Sangha still on crease. The batter, however, was dismissed by Ellis in the 16th over after scoring a fine 67. Riley Meredith then took two wickets in two balls in the 19th over as Thunder finished at 182/7 in 20 overs.

The score by Thunder is also the fourth highest in a BBL Final behind Perth Scorchers' 191 in BBL Final 2014, Adelaide Strikers' 202 in BBL Final 2018, and Sydney Sixers' 188/6 in BBL Final 2021.

Only twice a team has lost the BBL Final after setting a target of 170-plus runs—the Melbourne Stars in 2016 and the Brisbane Heat in 2023.