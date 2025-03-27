Some rivalries and battles stretch beyond all boundaries, and IPL’s Chennai Super Kings (CSK) vs Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) is one the cricketing world longs for. There’s more to it than just a contest between bat and ball, two giants of franchise cricket and MS Dhoni vs Virat Kohli. Since the tournament’s inception in 2008, both have held the highest honour in this league, with their fan bases running the show outside.

IPL’s greatest draw

Watching MS Dhoni and Virat Kohli share the stage in opposite camps 18 years since doing it for the first time in 2008 still gives chills to everyone, let alone those in attendance.

Cricket peaks, the advertisement prices boom and the fans stick to their TV sets when MS Dhoni and Virat Kohli – the two grandest sporting heroes in the country come face to face.

Contrary to the notion of how a heroic sporting culture in India led to the team and fans facing disappointment on the global stage several times, with the team’s superstars failing to perform on the big day and India losing eventually, all take the back seat when these two stalwarts enter the arena.

With CSK and RCB ready to write another chapter in their glorious IPL history, let’s look at what is in store for the fans ahead of the Southern Derby on Friday at Chepauk.

The Big Preview

Chennai opened their IPL 2025 campaign with a five-wicket win over rivals Mumbai Indians at home, while Bengaluru clinched a crucial yet statement win over the defending champions Kolkata in the tournament opener at Eden Gardens.

Oozing with confidence, both teams will aim to carry the momentum in their second clash – their first against each other this season in Chennai.

Talking of the home team, CSK has all the right weapons to unleash on a batting-heavy RCB in their home conditions. With the veteran duo of Ravichandran Ashwin and Ravindra Jadeja holding the fort, alongside the addition of Afghanistan’s Noor Ahmed strengthening their spin attack, CSK is ready to maintain their winning streak.

However, the touring RCB side is not short of deadly arsenals in their attack. Besides the powerhouse of attackers at the top, including England’s Phil Salt and Kohli, their dominating middle order makes up for a lack of fine spin bowling options, although Krunal Pandya’s first-game heroics keep their noses ahead.

Following the first marquee clash on the past Sunday between CSK and MI, Chennai will return with another blockbuster tie against the touring RCB.

However, for the nth time in the past couple of years, this could also be the last time Kohli and Dhoni go against each other for the one last time.

So, till they are around, it’s time we cherish it.