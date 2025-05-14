Published: May 14, 2025, 15:41 IST | Updated: May 14, 2025, 15:41 IST

Story highlights The 2025 IPL mega auction saw teams dig deep into their wallets, chasing big names with even bigger bids. Rishabh Pant went to Lucknow Super Giants for a jaw-dropping ₹27 crore, while Punjab Kings splashed ₹26.75 crore on Shreyas Iyer. Cricket | Sports

In the IPL, talent comes at a price and sometimes, a very hefty one.

As the league stage winds down, it's time to break down the price tag to see whether the franchise's investment in the players gave better returns.

Here's how much each run cost the top five most expensive batters in IPL 2025.

1. Rishabh Pant

Rishabh Pant was picked up for a massive $3.21 million (₹27 crore) in the IPL 2025 auction by Lucknow Super Giants, but his performances haven’t matched the price tag. In 11 matches, he has scored only 128 runs, which means every single run has cost his team around $25,078 (₹21.42 lakhs).

2. Shreyas Iyer

Shreyas Iyer was signed by Punjab Kings (PBKS) for $3.18 million (₹26.75 crore), and he has delivered a steady season so far. With 405 runs in 11 games, each of his runs has come at a cost of about $7,582 (₹6.70 lakhs). He’s been more consistent than most in the top-paid list and his captaincy has helped Punjab be in the top 2 of the points table.

3. Venkatesh Iyer

Venkatesh Iyer was bought for $2.83 million (₹23.75 crore), but the returns haven’t been up to his price tag. He has managed just 142 runs in 11 matches, which means every run has cost KKR $ 19,929 (₹17.02 lakhs).

4. Jos Buttler

Gujarat Titans(GT) picked Jos Buttler for $1.88 million (₹15.75 crore), and he’s proven to be worth every penny. With 500 runs in just 11 matches, each run has cost the team only $3,760 (₹ 3.21 lakhs), the best value per run among the top five expensive batters. He is just 10 runs behind the orange cap leader Suryakumar Yadav.

5. KL Rahul

KL Rahul came into the season with a price tag of $1.67 million (₹14 crore). He has scored 381 runs in 10 games for Delhi Capitals. That brings his cost per run to around $4,383 (₹3.74 lakhs).

As IPL 2025 nears its end, it's clear that spending big doesn’t always guarantee big returns. While some top-priced batters like Shreyas Iyer and Jos Buttler have delivered, others have struggled to match expectations for their price tag. In a tournament as competitive as the IPL, every run and every penny truly counts.

Sometimes, the question should be asked: Do players fall to the pressure of high price tags?