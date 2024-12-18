Brisbane, Australia

India’s legendary all-rounder Ravichandran Ashwin called time on his illustrious career on Wednesday (Dec 18) as he took the cricketing fraternity by surprise. Ashwin, having represented India in 106 Test matches announced his retirement after the Gabba Test match between India and Australia ended in a draw. After the match skipper, Rohit Sharma opened on the insights into Ashwin’s retirement plans saying he came to know about the decision after landing in Perth.

????? ??? ?????? ? A name synonymous with mastery, wizardry, brilliance, and innovation ?? The ace spinner and #TeamIndia's invaluable all-rounder announces his retirement from international cricket. Congratulations on a legendary career, @ashwinravi99 ❤️ pic.twitter.com/swSwcP3QXA — BCCI (@BCCI) December 18, 2024 ×

Rohit shares insights on Ashwin

"Heard about R Ashwin’s retirement when I came to Perth. He understands what the team is thinking, combinations what the team is thinking. I convinced him to stay for the pink-ball Test," said Rohit at the post-match press conference.

The 2011 World Cup winner retired with a tally of 537 Test wickets in 106 matches while also scoring 3503 runs. He scored six hundreds in the format and was India’s most reliable all-rounder for over a decade. In the ODI format, Ashwin represented India in 116 matches and scalped 156 wickets while in the T20Is he has 72 wickets in 65 matches.

He goes down as one of the legends of Indian cricket and at the time of retirement is the second most successful Test bowler for the nation. Only Anil Kumble with 619 scalped more wickets than Ashwin in the red-ball format. Overall, he is the seventh most successful bowler in Test format, underlining his name as one of the best in the world.

As things stand, Ashwin will return to India on Thursday (Dec 19), leaving big shoes to fill in the side. His presence in the Indian team during the home series will be felt as the majority of his success came on home turf. He scalped 383 wickets on home turf making him one of the successful bowlers in the sub-continent conditions.