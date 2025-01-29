India batter Virat Kohli's presence around the Delhi Ranji Trophy team has created a lot of buzz. Kohli will return to domestic cricket when he takes on the field for Delhi against Railways on January 30. It will be the first time in nearly 13 years that Kohli will play in a domestic match.

Kohli presence around Delhi team creates buzz

During the practice session with Delhi team on January 28, Kohli met with old friends and one of the kids of those friends asked the India batter: "what one needs to do to become an Indian cricketer?"

Kohli's reply to the young kid was something the India batter has done himself over the years.

such a heartwarming and inspiring little conversation 🫶🥹

"We need to do a lot of hard work, and your dad shouldn't be asking you to go for practice and training. You yourself should wake up early and say 'I have to go for practice'. And if someone practices for one hour, you practice for two hours. That's the only way, right? If someone makes a fifty, you score a hundred. If someone makes a hundred, you score two hundred -- double of the benchmark. Then you will go a level up. If you need to be told to practice, then that's not right," advised the India batter.

Virat Kohli's stats

Kohli made his debut for Delhi in 2006 against Tamil Nadu before playing his last match in 2012. In six years, the former Indian skipper went on to play 23 matches - scoring 1,574 runs at an average of 50.70.

Overall, Kohli has played 155 first-class matches (including his 123 Tests) and has scored 11,479 runs (including 9,230 Test runs) at an average of 55.96 with 37 hundreds (30 in Tests) and 39 fifties (31 in Tests).

Kohli is considered one of the finest batters ever to play the game with 50 tons in ODI - a world record and more then 80 tons in international cricket - second only to Sachin Tendulkar's 100.