Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) chief Mohsin Naqvi has ordered the review of recent pay cut for the players in the National T20 Cup. The PCB, on March 12, announced 75 percent pay cut for the players and reserves for the upcoming domestic tournament. The decision to review the pay cut came a day later on March 13 amid criticism about the decision, reported news agency PTI.

Advertisment

The PCB had announced reduced match fess of PKR 10,000 ($35 approx) - down 75% from PKR 40,000 ($142) for the players and PKR 5,000 ($17) from PKR 20,000 ($70) for the reserves. The match fees of PKR 40,000 is still less than in 2022 when the players were paid PKR 60,000 ($213).

Also Read: Rubbing it in? Cricket Australia marks Holi allowing fans to pose with 2023 ODI World Cup trophy: netizens react

After the announcement of pay cut decision, many former cricketers raised the question whether the board is going through a financial instability.

Advertisment

The decision of pay cut came despite PCB chairman Mohsin Naqvi’s earlier statements emphasising financial investment in cricket. Shortly after assuming office, Naqvi had stated that PCB funds should be spent on player development rather than being 'locked away'.

"We'll try to make the best available for you. I have told the Pakistan Cricket Board our job is not to save money or keep it hoarded away, but to spend it on cricket, from grassroots right through to the national team. The money will be spent on your fitness, training and coaches rather than keeping it locked away," Naqvi had said days after his appointment as PCB chairman last year.

A Pakistan Cricket Board official had told ESPNcricinfo that the fee reduction is not due to financial constraints but is based on the board’s belief that players now have more earning opportunities with an expanded domestic calendar.

Advertisment

The National T20 Cup is set to begin on March 14, featuring 39 matches across Faisalabad, Lahore, and Multan, with the final scheduled for March 27 in Faisalabad.