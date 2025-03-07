Pakistan spinner Abrar Ahmed realised his childhood dream of bowling to Virat Kohli during the India vs Pakistan Champions Trophy 2025 tie in Dubai late last month. Playing his first ICC tournament, Abrar was the best of all Pakistani bowlers used against India, going for just 28 in his ten overs, including picking one wicket of the vice-captain Shubman Gill.

Though Kohli enjoyed scoring against Pakistan, perhaps his favourite opponent across white-ball formats, he failed to find ways to do it against the leg-spinner, who kept the Indian batters quiet during the chase.

Against Pakistan, Kohli completed his 51st ODI hundred, helping India chase the target with five wickets remaining. Even midway through the match, Kohli acknowledged Abrar’s bowling just after he finished his spell by approaching and congratulating him.

Both teams, however, suffered contrasting fates during the tournament. While the host Pakistan got knocked out after losing to India (just six days into the event), India reached the grand finale scheduled against New Zealand this Sunday in Dubai.

Meanwhile, more than a week since that game, Abrar opened up about bowling to Kohli in the high-octane tie, praising the Indian batting great for his modesty on the field.

“My childhood dream of bowling to Kohli has come true in Dubai. It was a great challenge, and I took the liberty of teasing him, asking him to hit me a six, but he never got angry. Kohli is a great batter, we all know that. But he is a great human being too,” Abrar said in a chat with Telecom Asia Sport, as quoted by Hindustan Times.

How Kohli’s appreciation won his heart

Talking about that particular incident, Abrar said Kohli praising him won his heart.

“He said, ‘well bowled’ after the match, and that made my day,” the 26-year-old added. “I have grown up idolising Kohli and used to tell Under-19 players that one day I will bowl to him.”

Gill’s wicket celebration

Of all the things that made headlines during the India vs Pakistan game, Abrar’s over-the-top celebration after dismissing Gill made the most noise. Abrar said it’s his style of celebrating the wicket and that he finds nothing wrong in this.

Watch Video -

“That's my style, and I see nothing wrong with it. No official told me that I did anything wrong, but if it hurt anyone, I am sorry for that. It was not my intention to hurt anyone,” the spinner concluded.

(With inputs from agencies)