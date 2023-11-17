India skipper Rohit Sharma's mimicry of Shreyas Iyer's celebration after the latter hit century in the first semi-final against New Zealand in the ODI World Cup 2023 is going viral. After Iyer brought up his 67-ball 100, Rohit was seen walking in the dressing room with one hand up and tilting his head side ways while other players giggled.

It was Iyer's second century on the trot and his innings of 70-ball 105 helped India post a huge 397/4 in 50 overs in the knockout game. Have a look at the video here: Rohit Imitating Shreyas's walk after his century😂😂😂#INDvsNZ #Shreyas #RohitSharma𓃵 pic.twitter.com/EtAovZbl0Y — CrowdVerdict (@CrowdVerdict) November 15, 2023 × The target proved too much for the Kiwis to chase down as they were bowled out for 327 in the end and India marched into the final on the back of a 70-run win. The Kiwis were looking good at the half-way mark, having scored 220/2 in 32 overs before Mohammed Shami started wreaking havoc on the Blackcaps.

Also Read: Pakistan name team director Mohammed Hafeez as coach for tours of Australia and New Zealand

The India pacer finished with 7/57 - the best figures for an India bowler in both ODI World Cups and overall ODIs - as India extended their unbeaten run to 10 wins in the ongoing tournament.

Apart from Iyer and Shami, Virat Kohli also shone during India's batting as he recorded his 50th ODI ton - the first player in the cricket history to do so. With the hundred, Kohli went past Sachin Tendulkar's long-standing record of 49 ODI tons.

Kohli also rewrote books for the most runs ever in a single ODI World Cup as well. Kohli now has 711 runs in 10 innings in this World Cup with one more innings left for him to add to tally. He took Sachin's 673-run record during his 113-ball 117 which the latter had scored in 2003 ODI World Cup edition.