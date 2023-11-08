India has been the team to beat in the ongoing ODI World Cup 2023 with eight wins in eight games. The Men in Blue are the only unbeaten team in the quadrennial tournament and were the first to qualify for the semifinals. Among their eight wins, their last two wins were the most dominant ones where they bowled out the opposition for less than 100.

Out of two teams which were bowled out for less than 100, one was South Africa - a team which has been the most dominant batting side in the current World Cup. After India bowled them out for 83 in a chase of 327, former Pakistan bowler Wasim Akram showered a lot of praise on the Rohit-led team.

Speaking during a show on the Pakistan news channel A Sports, Akram said: “Rest of the world versus India would be fair. Total domination in all three aspects of the game be it batting, bowling or fielding. No matter if they bat first or field first. Complete control in all these aspects of the game. What more do I say about today's performance?”

Talking about bowling, Indian bowlers have taken 76 wickets in total eight games they have played - the most for any team in the tournament.

India have bowled out every team they have played against except Bangladesh and Afghanistan against whom they have taken eight wickets each. For team against whom India have taken all wickets are - Sri Lanka, England, Australia, Pakistan, New Zealand and South Africa.

As for the runs conceded, India have not gotten hit for 300 runs even once in the tournament. They have bowled out two teams namely Pakistan and Australia for less than 200 and England for less than 150 apart from destroying Sri Lanka and South Africa.