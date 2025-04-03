NZ vs PAK, 3rd ODI Live Streaming, Date-Time, Venue: After winning the first two ODIs in the series, New Zealand will have eyes on a clean sweep as they host Pakistan in the final 50-over contest on Saturday (April 5). Visitors in Pakistan have seen a tough time Down Under in New Zealand having won only once across the white-ball series and will look to end the tour on a high. Ahead of the final ODI between New Zealand and Pakistan, here are all the details.

Where to watch the New Zealand vs Pakistan 3rd ODI on TV?

The New Zealand vs Pakistan 3rd ODI will be telecast on Sony Sports Network in India.

Where to watch the New Zealand vs Pakistan 3rd ODI Live Streaming online on OTT?

The New Zealand vs Pakistan 3rd ODI will be live-streamed on the Sony Liv app and website in India along with the FanCode app.

Which stadium will host the New Zealand vs Pakistan 3rd ODI?

The New Zealand vs Pakistan 3rd ODI will be played at the Bay Oval in Mount Maunganui.

What time will the New Zealand vs Pakistan 3rd ODI?

The New Zealand vs Pakistan 3rd ODI will start at 11:00 AM local time (3:30 AM IST) on Wednesday (April 2) with the toss taking place at 10:30 AM local time (3:00 AM IST).

Squads

New Zealand: Will Young, Henry Nicholls, Mark Chapman, Daryl Mitchell, Mitchell Hay(w), Michael Bracewell(c), Nick Kelly, Muhammad Abbas, Nathan Smith, William ORourke, Ben Sears, Jacob Duffy, Adithya Ashok

Pakistan: Imam-ul-Haq, Babar Azam, Mohammad Rizwan(w/c), Abdullah Shafique, Salman Agha, Tayyab Tahir, Khushdil Shah, Faheem Ashraf, Irfan Khan, Abrar Ahmed, Naseem Shah, Mohammad Wasim Jr, Akif Javed, Mohammad Ali, Sufiyan Muqeem, Haris Rauf, Usman Khan